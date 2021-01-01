System76 is built on web technologies written in JavaScript.

Launch

The Launch Configurable Keyboard is engineered to be comfortable, fully customizable, and make your workflow more efficient.

  • High-speed USB Hub
  • Works on Linux, Windows and macOS
  • 100% Open Source
  • Made in Colorado
Layout and Ergonomics

A wide swath of customization options makes Launch flexible to your needs. The keyboard’s thoughtful design keeps everything within reach, vastly reducing awkward hand contortions.

Comfort at Home

Maximum configurability ensures your hands can operate entirely from home row while your fingers rest on soft, textured keys.

Split Space Bar

Bring important keys like Bksp, Shift, or Fn to your Space Bar for quick and comfortable thumb access—without altering your existing habits.

Closer Clicking

With a tenkeyless (TKL) layout, your mouse is only a short hand movement away. You know… just in case you miss each other.

Personalize Your workflow

Place control back into your hands. Remap keys, swap keycaps, and configure multiple layers to your liking. Launch uses only three keycap sizes to vastly expand your configuration options.

Remap and Travel

Seamlessly adjust the layout with the Keyboard Configurator application. Because changes are saved to the keyboard’s firmware, you can use your custom layout at any workstation.

Simple Swapping

Included key puller makes it easy to pop and place keys where you want them. Extra keycaps are provided in different sizes, contours, and red and blue accent colors.

Multilayer Functionality

Use four layers for personalized application shortcuts, adjusting hardware functions, non-QWERTY layouts, and more.

Handcrafted in Denver

Launch features a chassis milled out of a solid block of aluminum, as well as a custom PCB (printed circuit board). It’s designed, engineered, and manufactured in Denver by a team of very particular keyboard nerds. After testing various configurations, they enjoyed and approved the final product unanimously.

Pleasing Switches

Choose your sound to best fit your work environment. Royal switches offer a muted clack for those who video conference frequently, while Jade switches produce an addictive click. Both offer an excellent tactile feel without being overly heavy—great for hours of fatigue-free typing.

Jades

Royals

Soothing LEDs

Cycle through various light patterns and a large RGB color spectrum. Stare too long, however, and you’ll succumb to the hypnotic trance of the gentle glow.

Inert Design

Solid milled aluminum and rubber feet stabilize the chassis and prevent it from moving around on your desk. Type flat or add the magnetic foot for a 15% incline.

UNLEASH YOUR POTENTIAL ON POP!_OS

Launch works with Pop!_OS Keyboard Navigation to launch applications, organize tiled windows and workspaces, browse the web, and more, all without touching your mouse. The configurator application enables you to mold your layout around your workflow for maximum comfort and efficiency.

Launch

$285.00

Tech Specs

Chassis

System76 Open Source milled chassis design

Detachable lift bar to adjust keyboard angle by 15 degrees

Electronics

System76 Open Source PCB design

Individually addressable RGB LED backlighting

N-Key Rollover

Sockets and Switches

Kailh MX Hotswap Sockets

Kailh Box Jade or Kailh Box Royal Switches

Key Caps

PBT plastic

Dye sublimated legend

XDA profile

Layout

ANSI US QWERTY

Custom Configurations

Customize layout and lighting in firmware with the System76 Keyboard Configurator

Coming to Linux, Windows, and macOS

Integrated Hub

2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C (Up to 10 Gbps)

2 × USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A (Up to 10 Gbps)

Firmware

System76 Open Source QMK Firmware

Connectivity

Wired, with detachable USB cable (USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-C cables included)

Dimensions

12.17″ × 5.35″ × 1.3″ (309mm x 136mm x 33mm)

Weight

2.09 lbs (948g)

Model

launch_1

Design + Buy

