Meerkat

  • 10th, 11th, or 12th Gen Intel Core i Series
  • Up to 12 cores and 16 threads
  • Up to 16 TB of storage
  • Mere 4.5″ square of desk space
  • Energy efficient
A front-facing view of the Meerkat.
Tiny elegance.

Diminutive and unassuming, Meerkat adorns your desk without consuming it.

A front-facing view of the Meerkat Mini Desktop, featuring USB-C and USB-A front ports.

Small but fierce

Edit movies and photos, play music, check email, and surf the web on up to 4 displays. Meerkat is your multitasking dream come true.

The Meerkat mini desktop shown editing a skiing video across two displays.

Optimize for small size or max storage.

The short option eschews the 2.5″ drive bay to improve space management, while the tall option packs up to 8 TB more storage into only half an inch of extra height.

A head-on view of the Meerkat Mini Desktop, featuring USB 3.1 Type-A and USB Type-C.
Short
A head-on view of the Tall Meerkat Mini Desktop.
Tall

One box. Thousands of possibilities.

A top-down view of the Meerkat desktop featuring the laser-engraved System76 logo.

Mini server. The Meerkat’s storage, performance, and power efficiency are the perfect combination for a home or SMB server.

Steam on your TV. With its tiny footprint, sleek look, and HDMI output, Meerkat is the perfect Steam in-home streaming client.

Media center. Complete with fast WiFi and gigabit Ethernet, Meerkat is the ideal platform to build your personal media center. Up to 16 TB of storage provides space for all of your entertainment content.

Work from home. Reduce clutter with Meerkat's 4" form factor. Mount your Meerkat to your monitor for the most desk space you've had in years.

A maker’s dream. Inexpensive, small, and powerful, Meerkat is a box made for tinkerers. Connect your Arduino or Raspberry Pi and start shaping tomorrow.

Fits anywhere.

Save even more space. Meerkat mounts to VESA compatible monitors and includes the necessary hardware.

Meerkat desktop VESA-mounted to the back of a large monitor.

Meerkat

$499.00


A head-on view of the Meerkat Mini Desktop, featuring USB 3.1 Type-A and USB Type-C. A rear port view of the Meerkat Mini Desktop, featuring USB-A, HDMI, Ethernet, and Thunderbolt via USB-C. A left profile view of the Meerkat Mini Desktop, featuring an SD card slot (SDXC). A right profile view of the Meerkat Mini Desktop, featuring a Kensington Lock port.

Tech Specs

Operating System

Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Processor

10th gen Intel® Core™

i3-10110U: 2.10 up to 4.10 GHz - 4 MB Cache - 2 Cores - 4 Threads

i5-10210U: 1.60 up to 4.20 GHz - 6 MB Cache - 4 Cores - 8 Threads

i7-10710U: 1.1 up to 4.7 GHz - 12 MB Cache - 6 Cores - 12 Threads

Graphics

Intel® UHD Graphics

Memory

Up to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 at 2666 MHz

Storage

Short: M.2 SSD up to 8 TB

Tall: M.2 SSD, 2.5″ drive up to 4 TB

Expansion

Front: USB Type-C, USB 3.1 Type-A

Rear: 2× USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 / Thunderbolt™ 3 (Type C)

Side: SDXC slot

Networking

Gigabit Ethernet, Intel® Wifi 6, Bluetooth

Video Ports

HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort (1.3) over USB 3.1 Type C

Audio

7.1 channel (via HDMI, USB Type-C)

Power Supply

19V, 120W Power Adapter

Security

Kensington® Lock

Dimensions

Height × Width × Depth

Short: 1.42″ × 4.61″ × 4.41″ (36 × 117 × 112mm)

Tall: 2.01″ × 4.61″ × 4.41″ (51 × 117 × 112mm)

Model

meer5 - Technical Documentation

