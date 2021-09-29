Tiny elegance.
Diminutive and unassuming, Meerkat adorns your desk without consuming it.
Edit movies and photos, play music, check email, and surf the web on up to 4 displays. Meerkat is your multitasking dream come true.
The short option eschews the 2.5″ drive bay to improve space management, while the tall option packs up to 8 TB more storage into only half an inch of extra height.
Mini server. The Meerkat’s storage, performance, and power efficiency are the perfect combination for a home or SMB server.
Steam on your TV. With its tiny footprint, sleek look, and HDMI output, Meerkat is the perfect Steam in-home streaming client.
Media center. Complete with fast WiFi and gigabit Ethernet, Meerkat is the ideal platform to build your personal media center. Up to 16 TB of storage provides space for all of your entertainment content.
Work from home. Reduce clutter with Meerkat's 4" form factor. Mount your Meerkat to your monitor for the most desk space you've had in years.
A maker’s dream. Inexpensive, small, and powerful, Meerkat is a box made for tinkerers. Connect your Arduino or Raspberry Pi and start shaping tomorrow.
Save even more space. Meerkat mounts to VESA compatible monitors and includes the necessary hardware.
Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
10th gen Intel® Core™
i3-10110U: 2.10 up to 4.10 GHz - 4 MB Cache - 2 Cores - 4 Threads
i5-10210U: 1.60 up to 4.20 GHz - 6 MB Cache - 4 Cores - 8 Threads
i7-10710U: 1.1 up to 4.7 GHz - 12 MB Cache - 6 Cores - 12 Threads
Intel® UHD Graphics
Up to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 at 2666 MHz
Short: M.2 SSD up to 8 TB
Tall: M.2 SSD, 2.5″ drive up to 4 TB
Front: USB Type-C, USB 3.1 Type-A
Rear: 2× USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 / Thunderbolt™ 3 (Type C)
Side: SDXC slot
Gigabit Ethernet, Intel® Wifi 6, Bluetooth
HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort (1.3) over USB 3.1 Type C
7.1 channel (via HDMI, USB Type-C)
19V, 120W Power Adapter
Kensington® Lock
Height × Width × Depth
Short: 1.42″ × 4.61″ × 4.41″ (36 × 117 × 112mm)
Tall: 2.01″ × 4.61″ × 4.41″ (51 × 117 × 112mm)
meer5 - Technical Documentation